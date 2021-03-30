Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 364 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 364 new cases of the coronavirus, up 130 from Monday.

The number (218 men and 146 women) is the result of 4,203 tests conducted on March 27. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 91 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 39, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 342.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

