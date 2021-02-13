Tokyo reports 369 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 369 new cases of the coronavirus, up 62 from Friday.

The number (188 men and 181 women) is the result of 8,468 tests conducted on Feb 10.

The most number of cases were 63 people in their 20s, followed by 62 in their 30s, 55 in their 50s, 44 in their 40s, 37 in their 80s, 31 in their 60s and 29 in their 70s. Thirty-six cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 104, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 693.

