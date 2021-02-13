Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 369 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 369 new cases of the coronavirus, up 62 from Friday.

The number (188 men and 181 women) is the result of 8,468 tests conducted on Feb 10.

The most number of cases were 63 people in their 20s, followed by 62 in their 30s, 55 in their 50s, 44 in their 40s, 37 in their 80s, 31 in their 60s and 29 in their 70s. Thirty-six cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 104, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 693.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Relationships

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Toyama

GaijinPot Travel

Everything You Need to Know About Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel