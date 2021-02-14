Tokyo reports 371 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 371 new cases of the coronavirus, up 2 from Saturday.

The number (194 women and 177 women) is the result of 2,084 tests conducted on Feb 11.

The most number of cases were 71 people in their 20s, followed by 50 in their 30s, 46 in their 40s, 46 in their 80s, 44 in their 70s, 42 in their 50s and 24 in their 60s. Twenty-six cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 103, one down from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 668.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

