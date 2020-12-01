Tokyo reports 372 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 372 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,384 tests conducted on Nov 28.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 41,311.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (93), followed by 81 in their 30s and 58 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 62, down eight from Monday, health officials said.

