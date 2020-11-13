Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commuters make their way through Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
national

Tokyo reports 374 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Friday reported 374 new cases of the coronavirus, down 19 from Thursday. The number is the result of 6,136 tests conducted on Nov 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 34,144.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (100), followed by 66 in their 30s and 60 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 39, unchanged from Thursday, health officials said.

