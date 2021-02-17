Tokyo reports 378 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 378 new cases of the coronavirus, up 28 from Tuesday.

The number (194 men and 184 women) is the result of 1,717 tests conducted on Feb 14.

The most number of cases were 74 people in their 30s, followed by 66 in their 20s, 52 in their 50s, 51 in their 40s, 35 in their 80s, 32 in their 60s and 30 in their 70s. Thirty cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 87, down five from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 644.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

