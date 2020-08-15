Tokyo reports 385 more coronavirus cases

Tokyo on Saturday reported 385 new cases of the coronavirus, as the capital remained on alert amid rising infections at the height of the summer holiday season.

Tokyo has seen infections in the triple digits every day in August. The capital saw new daily cases in the range of 100 to 200 from Monday, but the figure climbed to 389 on Friday, surpassing 300 for the first time since Aug 9.

Tokyo Gov Koike Yuriko has asked residents to refrain from traveling or returning to their hometowns to visit relatives during the holidays.

She has also requested establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to close by 10 p.m. through the end of August to curb the spread of the virus.

