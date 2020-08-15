Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 385 more coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo on Saturday reported 385 new cases of the coronavirus, as the capital remained on alert amid rising infections at the height of the summer holiday season.

Tokyo has seen infections in the triple digits every day in August. The capital saw new daily cases in the range of 100 to 200 from Monday, but the figure climbed to 389 on Friday, surpassing 300 for the first time since Aug 9.

Tokyo Gov Koike Yuriko has asked residents to refrain from traveling or returning to their hometowns to visit relatives during the holidays.

She has also requested establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to close by 10 p.m. through the end of August to curb the spread of the virus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog