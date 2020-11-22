Tokyo reports 391 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 391 new cases of the coronavirus, down 148 from Saturday. The number is the result of 7,409 tests conducted on Nov 19.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 37,708.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (129), followed by 72 in their 30s, 52 in their 50s and 45 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

