Tokyo reports 392 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 392 new cases of the coronavirus, down 164 from Sunday. The number is the result of 5,920 tests conducted on Dec 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,838.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (101), followed by 97 in their 30s, 58 in their 40s and 57 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, three down from Sunday, health officials said.

