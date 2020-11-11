Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 393 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday reported 393 new cases of the coronavirus, up 76 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 7,056 tests conducted on Nov 9.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 33,770.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (94), followed by 89 in their 30s and 70 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 39, up one from Wednesday, health officials said.


