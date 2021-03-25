Tokyo reports 394 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 394 new cases of the coronavirus, down 26 from Wednesday.

The number (212 men and 182 women) is the result of 11,167 tests conducted on March 22. By age group, people in their 20s (90 cases) accounted for the highest numbers, while 118 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, one down from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 328.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

