national

Tokyo reports 399 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, up 150 from Monday.

In Tokyo, the number (226 men and 173 women) is the result of 4,405 tests conducted on April 3. By age group, people in their 20s (116 cases) and their 30s (96) accounted for the highest number, while 49 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, down two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 445.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

