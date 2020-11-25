Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Commuters leave a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 401 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 401 new cases of the coronavirus, up 215 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,456 tests conducted on Nov 22.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 38,598.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (101), followed by 73 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 54, up three from Tuesday, health officials said.

5 Comments
Just 401? Why is this even news?

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

401 positive cases from the few expected - 1400’s - tests done on a Public Holiday?!

That’s freakin’ huge!

It’s clearly everywhere by now! Out of control as everywhere else in the world.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

don't you mean, just 1456 tests..

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Is anyone shocked/surprised?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Is anyone shocked/surprised?

Me not!

I continue with my best personal prevention, and that's it!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

