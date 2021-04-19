Tokyo reports 405 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 405 new cases of the coronavirus, down 138 from Sunday.
The number (213 men and 192 women) is the result of 5,459 tests conducted on April 16. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 68 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Zoroto
Up 33% over last Monday, even with the dreadful amount of testing.
CoffeeDeluxe
In the photo, far right, there appears to be a salaryman, not wearing a mask, looking down and away from the camera... in shame!
Matej
how many deaths caused by covid?
i mean from all of these cases.
should we be afraid?
GrungeHamster
Wish government and media would painting this as though it were the common people that are at fault for this.
People have to go to work, school, etc..
If we want tea change, put resources into inoculating the population.
nonu6976
Koike - "its an emergency, everyone stay home!"... but we can only do 5400 tests.
didou
It seems you have a low of imagination !
didou
Friday is a rest day, that's why testing is low.
Oops, sorry, it was a working day.
CoffeeDeluxe
At this rate you have a .01％ chance of catching Covid in Tokyo this year. And .001％ chance of being hospitalized from Covid. This is unacceptable. Stope being so selfish. Wear your masks, people!
demazin
@Chabbawanga
So wonderful it'll stop COVID in it's tracks.
stickman1760
Up 33 percent over last Monday. Someone has too much time on their hands.