People cross a street in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 405 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 405 new cases of the coronavirus, down 138 from Sunday.  

The number (213 men and 192 women) is the result of 5,459 tests conducted on April 16. By age group, people in their 20s (86 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 68 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 47, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

down 138 from Sunday.

Up 33% over last Monday, even with the dreadful amount of testing.

5

In the photo, far right, there appears to be a salaryman, not wearing a mask, looking down and away from the camera... in shame!

-3

how many deaths caused by covid?

i mean from all of these cases.

should we be afraid?

0

Wish government and media would painting this as though it were the common people that are at fault for this.

People have to go to work, school, etc..

If we want tea change, put resources into inoculating the population.

4

Koike - "its an emergency, everyone stay home!"... but we can only do 5400 tests.

5

CoffeeDeluxeToday 04:21 pm JST

In the photo, far right, there appears to be a salaryman, not wearing a mask, looking down and away from the camera... in shame!

It seems you have a low of imagination !

5

5,459 tests conducted on April 16.

Friday is a rest day, that's why testing is low.

Oops, sorry, it was a working day.

6

At this rate you have a .01％ chance of catching Covid in Tokyo this year. And .001％ chance of being hospitalized from Covid. This is unacceptable. Stope being so selfish. Wear your masks, people!

0

@Chabbawanga

So wonderful it'll stop COVID in it's tracks.

0

Up 33 percent over last Monday. Someone has too much time on their hands.

0

