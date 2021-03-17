Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 409 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 409 new cases of the coronavirus, up 109 from Tuesday. It is the first time the number has exceeded 400 since Feb 18.

The number (216 men and 193 women) is the result of 1,739 tests conducted on March 14. Ninety-three cases were aged 60 and over, while the highest number was 88 cases in their 20s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, one down from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 337.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog