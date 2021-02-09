Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 412 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 412 new cases of the coronavirus, up 136 from Monday. 

The number (227 men and 185 women) is the result of 5,065 tests conducted on Feb 6. 

The most number of cases were people in their 20s (76), 67 in their 30s, 62 in their 40s, 58 in their 50s, and 36 each in their 60s and 70s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 104, unchanged from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 773.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

