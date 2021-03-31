Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a street in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 414 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 414 new cases of the coronavirus, up 50 from Tuesday.

The number (236 men and 178 women) is the result of 1,724 tests conducted on March 28. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 88 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, up six from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 368.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

