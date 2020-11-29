Tokyo reports 418 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 418 new cases of the coronavirus, down 143 from Saturday. The number is the result of 7,047 tests conducted on Nov 26.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 40,628.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (110), followed by 80 in their 40s and 70 in their 30s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.





