Tokyo reports 418 new coronavirus cases

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 418 new cases of the coronavirus, down 143 from Saturday. The number is the result of 7,047 tests conducted on Nov 26.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 40,628.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (110), followed by 80 in their 40s and 70 in their 30s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.


8 Comments
And shockingly, the number tested is also down in relationship to that lower number of positive cases in order to keep the positive rate around 6%. Why do they keep up with this charade? Do they actually think that Japanese people are that simple that they can't see the trend being played out day after day?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Do they actually think that Japanese people are that simple that they can't see the trend being played out day after day?

Unfortunately the Japanese media rarely report the number of tests carried out.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Even the Japanese people I’ve spoken to don’t believe the government is reporting the real numbers. Tests are limited, results are capped. Only results from tests done through the healthy insurance system are counted. Even 6% is alarming, however. Multiply that by the population. The economy, the Olympics and reelection take priority over the health and lives of the people.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

How about you people just get on with your lives & stop worrying & complaining about the numbers.

You’re like broken records.

Whether they’re being manipulated or not, The numbers are what they are.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Oops !

Where’s the moderator when you actually want him to delete one or two of my posts ?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

And shockingly, the number tested is also down in relationship to that lower number of positive cases in order to keep the positive rate around 6%.

The problem with this is that you make two invalid assumptions, one is that the people tested every day is approximately the same, the second is considering that its impossible for the positive percentage to actually be what is found on the test.

There is a much simpler explanation, the system of testing is terribly inadequate, so in weekdays up to 9-10K people that need to be tested can get a test. But in holidays only the 2-3K of people that really have to be tested no matter (patients that are hospitalized by emergency, etc.) are the only ones that can get a test. Because of this, positivity rates variate wildly according to the day of the week (or if it is a national holiday or not).

There is no need for a terribly complicated conspiracy to massage the numbers, it would be too easy to find out since lots of people are involved in the system. It would also fail to explain so much variation, after all if you are going to release fake numbers it would be as easy to make them smooth and nice. Having deeply insufficient number of tests is still a much better explanation.

If anybody that wanted to have a test could have it every day of the week, and some people tested regularly, the statistics would be much more coherent and we would get a much better picture of the spread.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

