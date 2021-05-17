Tokyo reports 419 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 419 new coronavirus cases, down 123 from Sunday. It was the first time the figure has been under 500 since April 26.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 784.

People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 69 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 85, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,227, up four from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

