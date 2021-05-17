Tokyo reports 419 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 419 new coronavirus cases, down 123 from Sunday. It was the first time the figure has been under 500 since April 26.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 784.
People in their 20s (126 cases) and their 30s (85) accounted for the highest numbers, while 69 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 85, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,227, up four from Sunday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
7 Comments
A Canadian
What a coincidence!!! Seems like we're right on track with decreasing numbers just in time to lift the SOE almost 2 months before the Olympics and 4 months before Suga stands for re-election...the government is doing a nice job of decreasing testing and playing with numbers to fit their agenda.
Thomas Goodtime
Yawn. Absolute lies lies and more lies. Playing with people's lives. Get everyone vaccinated Japan you champion of ineptitude!
GdTokyo
Wait until the middle of the week and they start reporting weekday #s and it will go up again in spite of pathetically low testing levels.
klausdorth
I expect different "numbers" latest by Thursday again.
As always, no mentioning of how many tests have been (or not) conducted.
Zoroto
A miraculous and sudden drop.
Surely it has nothing to do with the lowest testing numbers since Oct 2020.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Tora
Yep the state of emergency has been highly effective and halted Covid-19 in it's tracks. We are on schedule to hit 100 by the end of the month in Tokyo, just in the nick of time to save the Olympics.
And just saw study on Japanese TV saying Japanese people have some X factor in their DNA that means Covid-19 not as dangerous to them compared to foreigners.
This is getting crazier and crazier.
NipponGlory
i am very happy to see this drop! go go everyone! we beating covid :)