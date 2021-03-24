Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 420 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 420 new cases of the coronavirus, up 83 from Tuesday.

The number (211 men and 209 women) is the result of 1,898 tests conducted on March 21. By age group, people in their 20s (89 cases) and 30s (62 cases) accounted for the highest numbers; 126 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 42, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

