Tokyo reports 425 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 425 new coronavirus cases, down 210 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (117 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 898, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

