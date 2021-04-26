Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 425 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 425 new coronavirus cases, down 210 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (117 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 62 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, up five from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 898, up 34 from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

Highest number for a Monday since end of January, I heard.

And looking at the other article: busy as usual, trains crowded as usual .....

Makes me think!

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Woo, this state of mergency must be super-powerful. Figures already tumbling downwards less than one business day in.

Great work, Suga-san! Let's Heartful Olympic!

These people think we are stupid.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

another day of decrease trend. combine with new State of emergency i firmly believe we have peaked and will decreae further tomorrow too

0 ( +1 / -1 )

tests number is still a secret ....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mr. Suga, thank you! Numbers below 500 show that you are doing your job very well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

