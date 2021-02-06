Tokyo reports 429 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 429 new cases of the coronavirus, down 210 from Saturday.
The number (215 men and 214 women) is the result of 9,118 tests conducted on Feb 4.
By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (79), followed by 75 in their 30s, 55 in their 40s, 52 in their 50s, 44 in their 70s, 39 in their 80s and 34 in their 60s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 795.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
SandyBeachHeaven
GOOOD...makes me feel more at ease taking the Bullet Train tomorrow not.
AG
Can someone explain why numbers are decreasing?
Makes no sense to me and I can not believe it, since the only measure implemented was to request restaurants to close by 8PM.
I am genuinely curious to read a decent answer to my question.
Jonathan Prin
@AG
You nail it. Government have been fiddling the figures from the start. Just check the before and after olympic games had been postponed.
Zoroto
Even places with no urging/request, i.e. no SOE, the numbers are decreasing.
The weather is not that much better than before, we are nowhere close to herd immunity, so the only thing that really changed from before is no GoTo.
It's probably a combination of no GoTo, stop of contact tracing, and not including positive cases from private clinics in the count.
bob
Hi, AG. I'll field this one if I may.
It's called Farr's law. A virus will eventually burn out at the same rate or symmetrical pattern on a bell curve with which it rose.
If you were under the assumption that viruses gathered strength for eternity, we as a species wouldn't exist.
Hope that helps.
Fuzzy
In my opinion, the SOE makes a difference. Not the the silly rules (like 8pm closures), but rather the signal to people to change behavior. Of course not everyone follows the "rules" to the letter, but enough people change their behaviors enough to make a difference.
stickman1760
Great answer Bob,
one of the best I’ve seen here.