Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 429 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 429 new cases of the coronavirus, down 210 from Saturday.

The number (215 men and 214 women) is the result of 9,118 tests conducted on Feb 4.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (79), followed by 75 in their 30s, 55 in their 40s, 52 in their 50s, 44 in their 70s, 39 in their 80s and 34 in their 60s.  

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 111, down three from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 795.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

GOOOD...makes me feel more at ease taking the Bullet Train tomorrow not.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Can someone explain why numbers are decreasing?

Makes no sense to me and I can not believe it, since the only measure implemented was to request restaurants to close by 8PM.

I am genuinely curious to read a decent answer to my question.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

@AG

You nail it. Government have been fiddling the figures from the start. Just check the before and after olympic games had been postponed.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Makes no sense to me and I can not believe it, since the only measure implemented was to request restaurants to close by 8PM.

Even places with no urging/request, i.e. no SOE, the numbers are decreasing.

The weather is not that much better than before, we are nowhere close to herd immunity, so the only thing that really changed from before is no GoTo.

It's probably a combination of no GoTo, stop of contact tracing, and not including positive cases from private clinics in the count.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Can someone explain why numbers are decreasing?

Hi, AG. I'll field this one if I may.

It's called Farr's law. A virus will eventually burn out at the same rate or symmetrical pattern on a bell curve with which it rose.

If you were under the assumption that viruses gathered strength for eternity, we as a species wouldn't exist.

Hope that helps.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

In my opinion, the SOE makes a difference. Not the the silly rules (like 8pm closures), but rather the signal to people to change behavior. Of course not everyone follows the "rules" to the letter, but enough people change their behaviors enough to make a difference.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Great answer Bob,

one of the best I’ve seen here.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo