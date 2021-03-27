Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 430 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 430 new cases of the coronavirus, up 54 from Friday.

The number (229 men and 201 women) is the result of 8,110 tests conducted on March 24. By age group, people in their 20s (107 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 94 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 44, one down from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 331.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog