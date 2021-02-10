Tokyo reports 434 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 434 new cases of the coronavirus, down 57 from Wednesday.

The number (225 men and 209 women) is the result of 11,237 tests conducted on Feb 8.

The most number of cases were 79 people in their 20s, followed by 78 in their 30s, 64 in their 40s, 57 in their 50s, 37 in their 70s, 28 in their 60s and 27 in their 80s. Fifty cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 103, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 713.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

