Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 434 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 434 new cases of the coronavirus, down 57 from Wednesday.

The number (225 men and 209 women) is the result of 11,237 tests conducted on Feb 8.

The most number of cases were 79 people in their 20s, followed by 78 in their 30s, 64 in their 40s, 57 in their 50s, 37 in their 70s, 28 in their 60s and 27 in their 80s. Fifty cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 103, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 713.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I have no comment to make.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Wow... today's number is even more cynical than I predicted. Less than 3% positive after more than 30% positive the day before? I'd laugh if I wasn't crying.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog