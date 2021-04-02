Tokyo reports 440 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 440 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Thursday.

The number (249 men and 191 women) is the result of 7,934 tests conducted on March 30. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 75 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, down one from Thursday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

