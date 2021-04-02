Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 440 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 440 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Thursday.

The number (249 men and 191 women) is the result of 7,934 tests conducted on March 30. By age group, people in their 20s (115 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 75 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, down one from Thursday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 380.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Yet there are people trying to make others feel guilty about getting on without everyday lives. They would prefer everyone to stay indoors and feel isolated from society, it seems almost sadistic to me

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

These numbers are very low considering the size of the Japanese population

Why do you thing the numbers are low?

Did you ever thought about that?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

