Tokyo reports 445 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 445 new cases of the coronavirus, up 67 from Wednesday.

The number (237 men and 208 women) is the result of 11,611 tests conducted on Feb 15.

The most number of cases were 108 people in their 20s, followed by 80 in their 30s, 67 in their 40s, 49 in their 50s, 41 in their 80s, 27 in their 70s and 24 in their 60s. Thirty-eight cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 607.

