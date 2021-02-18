Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 445 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 445 new cases of the coronavirus, up 67 from Wednesday.

The number (237 men and 208 women) is the result of 11,611 tests conducted on Feb 15.

The most number of cases were 108 people in their 20s, followed by 80 in their 30s, 67 in their 40s, 49 in their 50s, 41 in their 80s, 27 in their 70s and 24 in their 60s. Thirty-eight cases were aged 20 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 607.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

"The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 607."

Great News!.

Waiting for the number of deaths, hopefully goes down again.

Number of cases staying under 500 is probably a best case scenario

