Tokyo reports 446 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 446 new cases of the coronavirus, up six from Friday.

In Tokyo, the number (230 men and 216 women) is the result of 7,356 tests conducted on March 31. By age group, people in their 20s (131 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up five from Friday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 394.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

