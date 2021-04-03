Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 446 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 446 new cases of the coronavirus, up six from Friday.  

In Tokyo, the number (230 men and 216 women) is the result of 7,356 tests conducted on March 31. By age group, people in their 20s (131 cases) accounted for the highest number, while 82 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 48, up five from Friday health officials said. The nationwide figure is 394.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

More cases, fewer tests compared to last Saturday.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog