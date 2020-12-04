Tokyo reports 449 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 449 new cases of the coronavirus, down 84 from Thursday. The number is the result of 7,443 tests conducted on Dec 1.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 42,793.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (107), followed by 91 in their 30s, 80 in their 40s and 50 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 53, down one from Thursday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today