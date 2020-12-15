Tokyo reports 460 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 460 new cases of the coronavirus, up 155 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,482 tests conducted on Dec 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,990.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (125), followed by 91 in both their 30s, 71 in their 40s and 55 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today