People cross an intersection in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 460 new coronavirus cases

6 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 460 new cases of the coronavirus, up 155 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,482 tests conducted on Dec 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,990.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (125), followed by 91 in both their 30s, 71 in their 40s and 55 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

460 new coronavirus cases

Highest number for a Tuesday yet. Previous record was 372.

9 ( +13 / -4 )

Hopefully we can keep the numbers down if people do not travel over New Years.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Im not worried anymore. We have vaccine now and our government will distribute it soon after the new year.

Wait patiently for your turn of corona shot.

Merry Christmas!

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

4000 tests. And I bet they truly think they are doing an amazing job. Happy I left recently, tired of a government pulling the wool over their citizen's eyes, and nobody allowed to question. Shoganai culture, amazing.

6 ( +10 / -4 )

Well, good for you, I hope to you're in abetter place.

I, for one, am glad that I'm in Japan instead of in my dear country

0 ( +7 / -7 )

And I'm quite sure that despite the complaints, many whiners here are also happy that theyre here in a country where testing count is lower than the death counts in their own countries.

-4 ( +4 / -8 )

many whiners here are also happy that theyre here in a country where testing count is lower than the death counts in their own countries.

My " own country" testing levels are a lot higher and death count a lot lower than Japan...so there you go. What gets me is the total incompetence of J- govt, the propaganda BS that's on par with the old USSR and the shooganai comatose attitude of the electorate here. Apart from that it's all good, lol.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@ian

To be honest I'm happy to be in Japan instead of my home country. Its bad there and I agree with you many of them are happy to.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

It is depressing everywhere right now. The mental health crisis has engulfed the world. Hopefully 2021 will offer a ray of hope.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

