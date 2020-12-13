Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 480 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 480 new cases of the coronavirus, down 141 from Saturday. The number is the result of 8,014 tests conducted on Dec 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,225.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (121), followed by 88 in their 30s, 73 in their 40s and 63 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up two from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Previous Sunday high was 418.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Similar amount of tests like yesteraday, but positive cases much lower than yesterday

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo