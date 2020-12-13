Tokyo reports 480 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 480 new cases of the coronavirus, down 141 from Saturday. The number is the result of 8,014 tests conducted on Dec 10.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 47,225.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (121), followed by 88 in their 30s, 73 in their 40s and 63 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 70, up two from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

