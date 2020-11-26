Tokyo reports 481 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, up 80 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 2,453 tests conducted on Nov 23.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,079.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (111), followed by 82 in their 40s and 79 in their 30s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 60, up six from Wednesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
HBJ
Again a pitiful number of tests considering we're supposedly on 'maximum alert' and the numbers of positive tests seem to be staying higher for longer.
What is the problem with just testing at half capacity for 4 weeks and seeing what the true lay of the land is?
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
So? Up 80, and it wasn’t even newsworthy then.
Raw Beer
Still just one death per day (on average). Looks more like a casedemic...
Nihonview
Here comes the same old TV showrunners making the same old TV shows. "Not enough testing and the family". LOL, I'll just read a book.
klausdorth
Still in the "more than 400 range"!
And this is most definitely the result of tests conducted on Monday ..... a national holiday.
What will the "numbers" look like tomorrow? Guess again over 500. :-(
Ascissor
I think I know what that is.
NipponGlory
481 new cases. today is a thursday. this is low numbers. i am happy the upward trend has been halted and we are now beating this disgusting virus. as i with firm tone clearly stated, the number of cases will decrease here. i salute the efforts of all the medical staff and govt restrictions, with honorifics.
gakinotsukai
It's time to change this bot's algorithm, it seems confused with the numbers and the trends.
There are not IT guys at the jp govt ?
Toasted Heretic
The pan-deniers are out in force, today.
Stay safe, people. Avoid covidiots like the, er, plague.
theResident
....and recycle yesterdays news.
cracaphat
JT can't even mention deaths because no-one died.And the severe case rate of 60 is just that.Meanwhile elsewhere in the world,where people are really going through it, go bellyache about Japan's numbers and you'd get the business you deserve. I assume yous are staying indoors not working outside your home,huh?