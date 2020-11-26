Tokyo reports 481 new coronavirus cases

A man walks in front of a TV screen showing Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike speaking at a press conference Thursday, in Tokyo.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, up 80 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 2,453 tests conducted on Nov 23.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,079.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (111), followed by 82 in their 40s and 79 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 60, up six from Wednesday, health officials said.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

