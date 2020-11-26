Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man walks in front of a TV screen showing Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike speaking at a press conference Thursday, in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 481 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, up 80 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 2,453 tests conducted on Nov 23.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 39,079.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (111), followed by 82 in their 40s and 79 in their 30s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 60, up six from Wednesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Again a pitiful number of tests considering we're supposedly on 'maximum alert' and the numbers of positive tests seem to be staying higher for longer.

What is the problem with just testing at half capacity for 4 weeks and seeing what the true lay of the land is?

8 ( +11 / -3 )

So? Up 80, and it wasn’t even newsworthy then.

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

Still just one death per day (on average). Looks more like a casedemic...

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

Here comes the same old TV showrunners making the same old TV shows. "Not enough testing and the family". LOL, I'll just read a book.

-12 ( +2 / -14 )

Still in the "more than 400 range"!

And this is most definitely the result of tests conducted on Monday ..... a national holiday.

What will the "numbers" look like tomorrow? Guess again over 500. :-(

8 ( +9 / -1 )

LOL, I'll just read a book

I think I know what that is.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

481 new cases. today is a thursday. this is low numbers. i am happy the upward trend has been halted and we are now beating this disgusting virus. as i with firm tone clearly stated, the number of cases will decrease here. i salute the efforts of all the medical staff and govt restrictions, with honorifics.

-8 ( +0 / -8 )

481 new cases. today is a thursday. this is low numbers. i am happy the upward trend has been halted and we are now beating this disgusting virus. as i with firm tone clearly stated, the number of cases will decrease here. i salute the efforts of all the medical staff and govt restrictions, with honorifics.

It's time to change this bot's algorithm, it seems confused with the numbers and the trends.

There are not IT guys at the jp govt ?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The pan-deniers are out in force, today.

Stay safe, people. Avoid covidiots like the, er, plague.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

....and recycle yesterdays news.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

JT can't even mention deaths because no-one died.And the severe case rate of 60 is just that.Meanwhile elsewhere in the world,where people are really going through it, go bellyache about Japan's numbers and you'd get the business you deserve. I assume yous are staying indoors not working outside your home,huh?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

