Tokyo reports 481 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, down 227 from Sunday. The number is the result of 6,444 tests conducted on Dec 25.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 57,040.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (132), followed by 107 in their 30s, 85 in their 40s, 56 in their 50s and 29 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, down one from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.


3 Comments
481 new coronavirus cases

Highest for a Monday. Previous record was 392

 6,444 tests conducted on Dec 25.

As expected, the number of tests administered are dropping again.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Good news that the numbers have gone down. Let’s keep testing and making sure the numbers continue to decline.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

@Oxycodin

Good news that the numbers have gone down. Let’s keep testing and making sure the numbers continue to decline.

Irony we hope.

As Zoroto mentioned, and well, highest Monday ever, even though we are now in festive season, with very low testing happening.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

