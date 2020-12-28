Tokyo reports 481 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 481 new cases of the coronavirus, down 227 from Sunday. The number is the result of 6,444 tests conducted on Dec 25.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 57,040.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (132), followed by 107 in their 30s, 85 in their 40s, 56 in their 50s and 29 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, down one from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

