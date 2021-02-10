Tokyo reports 491 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 491 new cases of the coronavirus, up 79 from Tuesday.

The number (258 men and 233 women) is the result of 1,621 tests conducted on Feb 7.

The most number of cases were people in their 20s (80), 75 in their 40s, 71 in their 30s, 60 in their 50s, 52 in their 80s, 50 in their 70s and 45 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 103, down one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 759.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

