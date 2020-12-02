Tokyo reports 500 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 500 new cases of the coronavirus, up 128 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,431 tests conducted on Nov 29.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 41,811.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (125), followed by 81 in their 30s, 75 in their 40s and 62 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, down down three from Tuesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today