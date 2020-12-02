Tokyo reports 500 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 500 new cases of the coronavirus, up 128 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,431 tests conducted on Nov 29.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 41,811.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (125), followed by 81 in their 30s, 75 in their 40s and 62 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, down down three from Tuesday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
0 Comments
Login to comment
marcelito
Holy crap ...500 positives out of 1431 tests...30% rate.
In other news today Suga govt insists the Go To campaign will continue and will provide more funds for it in the upcoming stimulus package ..and...Japan is to allow "large scale" Olympic international tourist numbers into Japan without vaccination needed. You really can,t make this up ...is this some kind of bizzaro world we are living in?
Could the cloud have some silver lining here with J-public finally waking up to realize that LDP does not care for the average Taro one bit, its always been only about money for its J-Inc buddies? TIJ.
Fighto!
35% positive rate is VERY high.
UK has just rushed through approval of the Pfizer vaccine, with injections to start in a few days. Hopefully Japan will approve the vaccines within this week.
narutal
A 35% positive rate... this makes no sense at all.
I think that taking the number of tests from 3 days ago is misleading, as some people get their results sometimes earlier, sometimes later than the 3-day mark.
blahblah222
J-public will always vote for political families. Nothing really changed from the feudal times. Nobles stay nobles. Politics in Japan is reserved for a few selected families, so why should they care about the public over the special interest groups? The voters will always support them no matter what, but special interest groups can actually get angry and punish them.