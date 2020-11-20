Tokyo reports 522 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 522 new cases of the coronavirus, down 12 from Thursday. The number is the result of 6,880 tests conducted on Nov 17.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 36,778.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (122), followed by 92 in their 50s, 89 in their 30s and 84 in their 40s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 37, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
cracaphat
Down 12 shows a flattening of the curve.Lol!
AG
Number of tests increased slightly, number if infections increased.
Wonder if testing capacity will keep being increased - slowly - or capped again at a certain point.
Also, do expect lower numbers during the long weekend due to no staff to check the fax machines, and to test.
Oh, and Go To Travel this long weekend, but please just ensure you don't dine with more than a group of 5! According to the government that’s totally safe.
Zoroto
Not only safe, but actively encouraged!
Monty
For your information Guys…
News from Germany Yesterday evening:
+++ 22:01 Merkel: Impfstoff kommt wohl schon im Dezember +++
That means: Merkel (German President) said, that the vaccine is coming already in december
Additional Merkel added that the vaccination of the public will start in January.
That means, that all this crazy things about the Corona Virus will be over soon.
Monty
And another news on NHK today (for all the mask deniers):
Title: WHO: Lockdowns not needed if 95% wears masks.
Kluge said 60 percent of people in Europe or less currently wear masks, and that if the figure were to reach 95 percent, "lockdowns would not be needed."
Basically I don’t give a sh..t what the WHO says, but in this case, I 100% agree!
That proofs what I am always saying:
The behavior of the people is the Key Point to keep the Virus under control!
Always do your best personal preventions!
And what do I always mentioned as number 1 basic prevention: Wear a mask!
I am happy to live in Japan were 98% of the people wear mask. (Except the Mask deniers, who set us all under a high risk every day).
spinningplates
''Wonder if testing capacity will keep being increased - slowly - or capped again at a certain point.''
Capped until everyone gets used to 500 a day as 'normal'. With the Olympics all go it looks like they found the testing sweetspot for 500.