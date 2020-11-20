Tokyo reports 522 new coronavirus cases

Commuters wait for a bus in Tokyo on Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 522 new cases of the coronavirus, down 12 from Thursday. The number is the result of 6,880 tests conducted on Nov 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 36,778.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (122), followed by 92 in their 50s, 89 in their 30s and 84 in their 40s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 37, health officials said.

