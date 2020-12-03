Tokyo reports 533 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 533 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 9,074 tests conducted on Nov 30.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 42,344.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (114), followed by 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 81 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down five from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today