national

Tokyo reports 533 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 533 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 9,074 tests conducted on Nov 30.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 42,344.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (114), followed by 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s and 81 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 54, down five from Wednesday, health officials said.

Still going up, hopefully we won't have an explosion of cases

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Well, I guess we should be glad its not at 35% today.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

In Osaka, the severely ill people beds are already 63.6% full, approaching the 70%. The governor may chose tonight at 6pm to ask people to refrain from going out until the 15th:

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/18527aac0423081e9d4d42b70d7976e47c1b0f28

3 ( +3 / -0 )

So we are expected to believe that an almost 7 fold increase in tests compared to the previous day, results in only 7 percent increase in positive results? Statistically that is almost impossible.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Statistically that is almost impossible.

Why?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

