Tokyo reports 535 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 535 new coronavirus cases, down 67 from Saturday.
The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 649.4.
People in their 20s (163 cases) and their 30s (90) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,304, up one from Saturday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
4 Comments
Login to comment
Auxchanel
Oh great! Numbers will be so low that soon there won’t be any need for the vaccine rollout. Why spend public cash on that when you could be putting that into IOC’s bellies?
Was this their secret strategy all this time?
Reckless
I was at a big park today in Tokyo. It was absolutely packed with kids and parents enjoying sunny weather. Much better mood than last year. Bring on the vaccines please.
klausdorth
This won't be the end! Those darned numbers! I hope it will continue decreasing, but I got my doubts.
HBJ
These daily reports mean nothing if you don't report the number of tests conducted.
535 positive in Tokyo today - was that from 540 tests, or 15,000?
Surely it's a journalistic standard to provide all the core available facts on a given story.
Antiquesaving
@HBJ
As we have seen over the past few weeks the positive to test ratio has been regularly around 10% positive.
Approx 10,000 tested got approx 1,000 positive
8,000 tested, 800 positive
6,000 tested got 600 positive
So we can expect that once the number of tests is published sometime in the next 2 days to see just around 6,000 or lower tested.
This has been the pattern and every weekend they lower testing only for the number of tests to go up by mid week and the positive cases do the same.
The idea that some try to say the testing is lower on certain days because fewer people are sick makes no sense unless bthe covid virus for some reason takes every weekend off.