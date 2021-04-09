Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 537 coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 537 new cases of the coronavirus, down eight from Thursday.  

The number (307 men and 230 women) is the result of 7,657 tests conducted on April 6. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (95) accounted for the highest numbers, while 54 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 43, up two from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 483.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Number of tests have actually decreased since last week. So much for Koike's latest pledge.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

These numbers are all propaganda.

Contact tracing is non existent in Japan as most of us know through many examples at our work places and so on.

Until that changes, 300, 500, 5000 cases, who cares if nothing is being done to identify and isolate clusters?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Japan is pretty pathetic regarding testing and treatment of the infected is pretty unorganized too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

