Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 539 new cases of the coronavirus, up 17 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,962 tests conducted on Nov 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 37,317.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (139), followed by 110 in their 30s, 105 in their 40s and 68 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, up three from Friday, health officials said.





