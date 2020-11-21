Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 539 new cases of the coronavirus, up 17 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,962 tests conducted on Nov 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 37,317.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (139), followed by 110 in their 30s, 105 in their 40s and 68 in their 50s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, up three from Friday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Don't worry, we are almost at the testing rate of the long weekend. The numbers will surely be lower for Sun/Mon/Tue.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, up three from Friday, health officials said.

This number is not super important. I wonder why the hospital occupancy rate is not reported instead. That must have surely gone up a lot with thousands of cases a week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Zoroto,

Lol.

I am sure the numbers will be way down after the long weekend.

Thank goodness this Fall has been wonderful and most people have been outdoors rather than indoors like they will be in the coming weeks!

I wonder how the government will fudge the numbers when the weather really turns to Winter.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog