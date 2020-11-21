Tokyo reports 539 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 539 new cases of the coronavirus, up 17 from Friday. The number is the result of 6,962 tests conducted on Nov 18.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 37,317.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (139), followed by 110 in their 30s, 105 in their 40s and 68 in their 50s.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 40, up three from Friday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
3 Comments
Zoroto
Don't worry, we are almost at the testing rate of the long weekend. The numbers will surely be lower for Sun/Mon/Tue.
Zoroto
This number is not super important. I wonder why the hospital occupancy rate is not reported instead. That must have surely gone up a lot with thousands of cases a week.
Spitfire
@Zoroto,
Lol.
I am sure the numbers will be way down after the long weekend.
Thank goodness this Fall has been wonderful and most people have been outdoors rather than indoors like they will be in the coming weeks!
I wonder how the government will fudge the numbers when the weather really turns to Winter.