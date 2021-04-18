Tokyo reports 543 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 543 new cases of the coronavirus, down 216 from Saturday.
The number (306 men and 237 women) is the result of 9,092 tests conducted on April 15. By age group, people in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (107) accounted for the highest numbers, while 92 cases were aged 60 and over.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
James Gibbs
Saturday? Today is Sunday.
543 down 216 from Saturday?
Which Saturday?.
Who is getting paid to write these news posts?.
It definitely not proof read
James Gibbs
It's definitely not proof read,I make mistakes, but then again I'm not paid to type up reports like the above.