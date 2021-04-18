Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 543 coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 543 new cases of the coronavirus, down 216 from Saturday.  

The number (306 men and 237 women) is the result of 9,092 tests conducted on April 15. By age group, people in their 20s (145 cases) and their 30s (107) accounted for the highest numbers, while 92 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 45, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 723.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Saturday? Today is Sunday.

543 down 216 from Saturday?

Which Saturday?.

Who is getting paid to write these news posts?.

It definitely not proof read

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's definitely not proof read,I make mistakes, but then again I'm not paid to type up reports like the above.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Ways To Find Furniture for Your Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Saga

GaijinPot Travel

Break into a New Career with a Job in Japan’s Video Game Industry

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Finding A Gym When You Have Tattoos In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things to Know Before Taking the Plunge

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog