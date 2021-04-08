Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 545 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 545 new cases of the coronavirus, down 10 from Wednesday.

The number (307 men and 238 women) is the result of 10,826 tests conducted on April 5. By age group, people in their 20s (173 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 464.

Hyogo Prefecture reported 311 cases.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

3 Comments
Well done Tokyo!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

its clearly under control in tokyo abd that makes me happy. Now, lets hope the osaka mayor has been talked to and will sternly understand things are to be controlled from now on.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

@Reckless,

sorry, but I don't understand what is "well done" (assuming you're not talking about food preparation).

A year ago the numbers were much lower, not just for Tokyo but all Japan.

545 cases is too many to start cheering.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

