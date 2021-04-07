Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Company employees stand on a sidewalk in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 555 coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 555 new cases of the coronavirus, up 156 from Tuesday.

In Tokyo, the number (324 men and 231 women) is the result of 1,846 tests conducted on April 4. By age group, people in their 20s (178 cases) and their 30s (97) accounted for the highest numbers, while 84 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 456.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

