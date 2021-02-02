Tokyo reports 556 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, up 163 from Monday.

The number (305 men and 251 women) is the result of 6,477 tests conducted on Jan 30.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (114), followed by 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s, 67 in their 50s, 51 in their 80s, 47 in their 60s and 36 in their 70s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, down four from Monday, health officials said.

