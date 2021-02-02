Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 556 coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, up 163 from Monday.

The number (305 men and 251 women) is the result of 6,477 tests conducted on Jan 30.

By age group, the highest number of cases were in their 20s (114), followed by 93 in their 30s, 89 in their 40s, 67 in their 50s, 51 in their 80s, 47 in their 60s and 36 in their 70s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 129, down four from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Damn that’s like 233 more than yesterday :(

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Saturday's test results, all I can say.

And up again compared with yesterday.

Friday's result was almost the same amount of tests but 393 cases.

Any idea?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog