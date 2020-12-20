Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) walks in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Tokyo reported 556 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Tokyo reports 556 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus, down 180 from Saturday. The number is the result of 9,149 tests conducted on Dec 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 51,446.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (150), followed by 111 in their 30s, 92 in their 40s, 61 in their 50s and 40 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 66, four up from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated with nationwide numbers later.

Very fashionable. And in Ginza no less.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Highest for a Sunday. Previous high was 480.

But what's up with 111 cases in Okayama today? Did they not get the fax not to test?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Haha. Some of the posters here need a suit like that!!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Very fashionable. And in Ginza no less.

Prolly Chinese. Did you see the photo of the gymnasts arriving at the airport? Like the movie Contagion.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Trending down? Out shopping in Yokohama today and there were holiday crowds, and stores and restaurants were packed. I could see many people sneezing and coughing in their masks. January will be interesting.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Trending down?

No.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

