Tokyo reports 561 new coronavirus cases

Restaurants and bars are pictured in Ueno, Tokyo on Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 561 new cases of the coronavirus, down nine from Friday. The number is the result of 7,766 tests conducted on Nov 25.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 40,210.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (132), followed by 102 in their 30s and 90 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 67, up six from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today