Tokyo reports 563 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 563 new cases of the coronavirus, up 171 from Monday. The number is the result of 4,913 tests conducted on Dec 19.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 52,382.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (133), followed by 120 in their 30s, 96 in their 40s and 77 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 64, up one from Monday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
7 Comments
Zoroto
New record for a Tuesday. Previous highest was 460.
Reckless
Highest Tuesday ever. In Tokyo today business as usual.
uto
The number of tests conducted is lower.
Fighto!
An 11.5% positive rate is far too high.
Spitfire
Are they sisters or mother and daughter?
Vreth
What is the point of reporting the numbers or even conducting the tests at all anymore? No matter how high the numbers go nothing will change.
theResident
@Zoroto: ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
theResident
@Vreth - I tend to agree with you- But what I find MORE pointless is @Zoroto opening up with the same comment every day!
"It's a record for a day ending in Y"
Zoroto
How can I respond to such a thought our argument. Were you the debate-team captain by any chance?