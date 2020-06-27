Tokyo reports 57 new coronavirus infections

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 57 new coronavirus infections in the capital, the highest number of daily cases since the government lifted the national state of emergency over the pandemic in late May.

The figure was up from 55 on Wednesday and marked the fourth straight day that the number has hovered around 50.

New infections in Tokyo had been on a downward trend through late May. But cases rebounded after the state of emergency was lifted for remaining prefectures including Tokyo on May 25.

On Friday, the daily number of new coronavirus cases reported in Japan topped 100 for the first time since May 9.

There have recently been clusters of infection associated with nightlife areas.

The Tokyo metropolitan government lifted its advisories for visiting places such as live music venues and nightclubs last week.

