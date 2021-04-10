Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 570 coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Friday.

The number (347 men and 223 women) is the result of 7,714 tests conducted on April 7. By age group, people in their 20s (162 cases) and their 30s (117) accounted for the highest numbers, while 66 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 37, down six from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 511.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

2 Comments
Still doing excellent in my opinion compared to the world in general.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

How many of these cases are the "eek" Japan variant?

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Steady as she goes. Although I still think the Olympics will happen in some reduced form, all bets are off if the variant from Osaka takes hold in Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

