Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People line up to receive a PCR test for the coronavirus in Shimbashi, Tokyo, on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 572 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 572 new cases of the coronavirus, up 220 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,428 tests conducted on Dec 6.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 44,927.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (130), followed by 116 in their 30s and 80 in their 40s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, one down from Tuesday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

jeez. if they were testing alot it would be well over 1000

5 ( +5 / -0 )

So the results of these voluntary for-pay tests are included in the number of tests conducted by doctors?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

572 positives out of 1428 tests . Damn. But I'm relaxed about it because I know soon there will be a post on here to assure us that 572 cases indicates the peak had passed and J-govt is doing splendid job. 3..2..1..

5 ( +5 / -0 )

And how many deads reported?

I ask everyday and never get answer for it.

As want be sure if need worry over or not...

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And how many deads reported?

What are you the grim reaper?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

RecklessToday  04:14 pm JST

And how many deads reported?

What are you the grim reaper?

What's wrong with asking? It provides a lot of context.

So JT, how about printing the number of deaths each day?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So the results of these voluntary for-pay tests are included in the number of tests conducted by doctors?

I'd like to know also. My guess is not. (by the way, the gaijin in the middle looks familiar).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

35% positive "ones", quite a lot.

And testing done on a Sunday .... don't have to say more, I guess.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo