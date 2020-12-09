Tokyo reports 572 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 572 new cases of the coronavirus, up 220 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,428 tests conducted on Dec 6.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 44,927.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (130), followed by 116 in their 30s and 80 in their 40s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, one down from Tuesday, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
