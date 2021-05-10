Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 573 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 573 new coronavirus cases, down 459 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 779.

People in their 20s (148 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,152, up eight from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog