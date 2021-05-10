Tokyo reports 573 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 573 new coronavirus cases, down 459 from Sunday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 779.

People in their 20s (148 cases) and their 30s (103) accounted for the highest numbers, while 81 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 78, up five from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,152, up eight from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

